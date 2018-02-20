Betty Harrelson Dimon

Mrs. Dimon, 92, a resident of Lebanon and formerly of Pompano Beach, Florida, transitioned Saturday, Feb. 18, 2018 after a brief illness at Saint Thomas West in Nashville.

Betty was born the daughter of Arthur and Mellie Mehaffey Harrelson in Columbus, Georgia, where she grew up and met George Mason Dimon. She and George were married for 29 years before his passing.

Betty and George had four loving children, Judith Dimon Davenport Pierce, of Lebanon, Richard L. Dimon, and wife, Graceanne Dimon, of Tyler, Texas, Debbie Dimon Murry Walker, and husband, Ernest Walker, of Lebanon, and Gary M. Dimon, of New York. She leaves behind eight grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was born May 14, 1925 in Columbus, Georgia, where she attended public schools and went on to study bookkeeping at a local community college. She married George M. Dimon on Jan. 28,1944. They made their home in Fort Lauderdale in Broward County, Florida. She and George worked side by side in their drug store, and after his passing, she continued to work until the age of 83 as a PBX/switchboard operator.

Betty’s hobbies and interests were vast, but many knew her passions, enjoying quality time with family, amassing an extensive Betty Boop collection, watching sports, playing bingo, all while wearing her signature fragrance, Youth Dew by Esteé Lauder.

After retirement, Betty relocated to Lebanon to be close to her immediate and extended family.

