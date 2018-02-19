Joe D. Chaffin

Mr. Chaffin, age 84, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at his home.

Born Nov. 25, 1933, in the Saint Mary community of Smith County, he was the son of the late Wendell Lee and Hazel Ballard Chaffin. He was a 1951 graduate of Smith County High School and attended Tennessee Tech. He was a retired construction worker and attended Bethany Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Unetta Carr Chaffin; two sisters, Frances Bush, Willodene Chaffin; and a half-brother, Wendell Clay Chaffin.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Gary Easterly; two grandsons, Daniel (Megan) Easterly, Tyler Easterly; great-grandson, Ezra Timothy Easterly; sister, Reba Chaffin; half-brother, Fred Elbert Chaffin; and special friend, Ethel Anderson.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

