Janice Knee

Mrs. Knee, age 65, of Lebanon and formerly of Moline, Illinois, died Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. She was born June 9, 1952.

She is survived by her sons, Anthony DePardo Jr., Robert (Angela) Knee II; daughters, Nicole (Jarrod) Conger, Sherry McCain, Brittany Monreal; grandchildren, Calvin Conger, Kaylynn Conger, Martha McCain, Shelby McCain, Paul DePardo, Logan McCain, Madeline Knee, Glena Monreal, Noah Monreal, Liam DePardo; honorary granddaughter, Hope McKay; siblings, ReGena Bell, Kendall (Kathie) Burnett, William Burnett Jr.; honorary sister, Bonnie Beam; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Knee I; parents, William and Martha Burnett; and siblings, Clifford Burnett, Sherri Burnett and Clearence Burnett.

Wilson County Funeral Home and Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-5417.

