Annette Sellars Palmer

Mrs. Palmer passed away Friday, Feb. 16, 2018.

She was born in Lebanon to John W. and Carrie Baskette Sellars. She was a homemaker and an avid gardener. She taught Sunday school for 13 years and was a Girl Scout leader for many years. She wished her storyline to read, “To my family and friends, I leave a legacy of love and laughter.”

Preceding her in death was her husband, Jack; and a son, Jack McFarland “Mac” Palmer Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Lee Anne Palmer Hull, and her husband, James, of Franklin; a daughter-in-law, Mary Carol Palmer, of Shelbyville; four grandchildren, Matthew (Joyce) Hull, Carrie Anne Hull (Kyle) Faulkner, Jack Palmer III, Liza Anne Palmer (Danny) Gipson; and great-grandchildren, Vivian Hull, Alex Hull, Mac Gipson and Bennett Gipson.

Memorials may be made to First Christian Church.

Feldhaus Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements, 931-684-8356.

