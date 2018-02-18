Raymon Hutson

Mr. Hutson, age 74, of Lebanon, passed away Feb. 18, 2018.

A native of Monroe County, he was the son of the late William and Rosa Bell Roberts Hutson. He retired from Ross Gear with 30 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Leon Roberts.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wilma Gross Hutson; son, Randy Hutson; granddaughter, Stephanie Robinson; great-grandson, Noah Robinson; sister, Pauline (Terry) Peden; and several nieces and nephews.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

