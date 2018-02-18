logo

Obituary

Raymon Hutson

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 10:43 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Hutson will be held Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Ken Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 3-8 p.m. and Tuesday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Hutson, age 74, of Lebanon, passed away Feb. 18, 2018. 

A native of Monroe County, he was the son of the late William and Rosa Bell Roberts Hutson. He retired from Ross Gear with 30 years of service. 

He was preceded in death by his brother, Leon Roberts.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wilma Gross Hutson; son, Randy Hutson; granddaughter, Stephanie Robinson; great-grandson, Noah Robinson; sister, Pauline (Terry) Peden; and several nieces and nephews.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

