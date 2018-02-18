Amanda Lenorea Heady Mullinax

Amanda Mullinax passed away Feb. 16, 2018 at age 33.

Mrs. Mullinax was a certified nursing assistant and a member of Salem Baptist Church. She loved crafting, singing and writing songs.

She is survived by her husband, Wesley Mullinax; daughter, Krissy Michelle Mullinax; father, Jerry (Nancy) Heady; mother, Melinda Harrison; brother, Daniel Lee Heady; stepbrother, Will (Chasie) Graham; stepsister, Tammy (Josh) Keel; grandparents, Georgia Louise Heady Gill and Jack Lee Heady; in-laws, Kenneth and Carolyn Mullinax; and numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by his grandparents, Erna Virginia and Herbert James Henry.

The family wants to thank Amanda’s Special Angels that gave her support and strength, Aimee Bishop, Samantha Pettit, Brandy Chaney, Kelly Hollowell, Julie Greer, Stephanie Russell, Aunt Marie, Chad Bishop, Sandy Robertson and Camp Bluebird friends.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

