Robert Frederick Hupka

Mr. Hupka, age 67, of Daphne, Alabama, passed away Feb. 13, 2018 at the University of Alabama Medical Center at Birmingham, Alabama.

Robert graduated from the University of Connecticut and was a graduate of Emory University, where he earned a degree in divinity. He was employed as a sales representative for Tadlock & Associates Church Organs and was also the church organist for Christ United Methodist Church in Mobile, Alabama for many years.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Carlyle C. and Rosa V. Hupka; and a brother, Richard R. Hupka.

He is survived by a brother, James C. Hupka, of Lebanon; two nieces, Laura Anderson Paige, of King George, Virginia, Lisa Samantha Glover, of Hamilton, Ohio; two nephews, Theodore Hupka, of Stafford, Virginia, Eric Hupka, of Sparrowbush, New York; as well as numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Bob was a man of faith, who loved God and served his fellow man, asking nothing in return. He was loved by man and will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church in Mobile, Alabama.

Dignity Memorial is in charge of arrangements.

