Claudine ‘Dean’ Ray West

Mr. West, age 87, of Lebanon, was born March 27, 1030 to the late Oscar and Opal West on the John Manka farm in Dade County, Missouri.

He broke free of this life Feb. 15, 2018 at Quality Health Care Center in Lebanon.

He was a retired corporal in the United States Army, and he also retired from U.S. Shoe Corp. Texas Boot Co. in 1992. After retirement, he enjoyed working as a crossing guard at Carroll-Oakland Elementary School.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ann Whitefield West; daughter, Sherry (James) Wood; grandsons, Matthew Wood, Mark (Krystle) Wood, Adam Wood; and great-grandson, Wesley Wood. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Nancy Whitefield; nephews, Jerry Reynolds, Ron (Lesa) Reynolds, Dustin (Nicole) Reynolds, Dale (Sherry) Jones, Dean (Cindy) Jones, Berry West, Jeff (Mary Ann) Whitefield, Kirk (Julie) Whitefield, Doug Whitefield; nieces, Sabrina (West) Kelley, Rhonda Williams, Lorie Lea Whitefield; and several great-nieces, great-nephews and many wonderful neighbors and friends.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

