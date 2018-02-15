He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Edward Tapley.

Survivors include his mother, Lisa A. Bass Tapley; sister, Monica Tapley; aunts, Emma Tapley Stafford, Amelia Ann (Russell) Irvin, Betty (James) Cantrell, Gail Tapley, Linda Sue (Brian) Tapley Barber, Janice (Ray) Tapley Cain, Shondela Bass; uncles, William Edward (Teresa) Tapley, William Kenneth (Delores) Head, Charles Bass, James (Kim) Covington, Darrell Robin; cousins, Kim Abston, Melissa Irvin, Sharon Bradshaw, Shemeka Cantrell, Monique Jobe, Ellyot Tapley, Laura McDowell, Taura McDowell, Marvin Head, Kendra Head; and many friends and family.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

