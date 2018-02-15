Charles Edward ‘Chucky’ Bissinger Jr.

Mr. Bissinger, age 34, died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at his residence in Oviedo, Florida.

Chucky attended school in Watertown and was a landscaping equipment operator in Florida.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Jacqueline and Ronald Nevitt, of Watertown; his wife, Maricela Suarez Bissinger, of Oviedo, Florida; father, Charles Edward Bissinger; sister, Crystal (Keith) Steen, of Lebanon; brother, Josh Orrand, of Orlando; grandmother, Shirley Orrand, of Watertown; and nieces and nephews, Jaimin, Nico, Jada, Easton and Preston.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Charles Edward Bissinger III and grandfather, Jack Orrand.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

