Obituary

Robbie Marthel

Today at 1:33 PM

Mrs. Marthel’s body will lie in repose Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 from 1-7 p.m. with family visitation from 5-7 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon. Family visitation will be Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. with the funeral to follow at St. James Missionary Baptist Church at 600 28th Ave. N. in Nashville. The Rev. Freddie B. Carpenter will serve as officiant. The Rev. George T. Brooks Sr. will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow in Hermitage Memorial Gardens in Hermitage.   

Mrs. Marthel, age 70, passed away Feb. 9, 2018 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

She is survived by a very devoted son and daughter-in-law, Patrick L. and Cleo Marthel; grandsons, Justin Taylor, Jared  Marthel; brother, Spence (Zetta) Talley; sisters, Theola Thompson, Sarah (the Rev. George) Brooks, Precilla Crudup; stepsisters, Joyce McCauley, Janice Brown; brother-in-law, Thomas (Shirley) Marthel; aunt, Minnie Parker; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home at 611 S. Highland Ave. in Murfreesboro, 615-893-4323.

