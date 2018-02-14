Mary Louise Seaborn

Mary Seaborn passed away Feb. 14, 2018 at age 71.

Mrs. Seaborn is survived by her children, Constance Tidwell, Marci Seaborn, Kevin Seaborn; grandchildren, Kim Tidwell, Larry Warren Jr., Lana Tidwell, Jessica Tidwell, Angel Barrett, Barbara Jones, Aidan Boles; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bennie E. Burdett, Martha Girgin, Lillian F. Wayman; and nephew, David Page.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William “Spud” Seaborn; mother, Lillian Conditt; father, Bennie Burdett; sisters, Barbara Eakes, Bonnie Jean Burdett; and aunt, Bessie L. Thornton.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.