Louise Thompson

Mrs. Thompson, age 93, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2018 at Quality Care Health Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dueward and Floettie Williams; husband, J.C Thompson; sisters, Ethel Craddock, Dorothy Thompson, Mary Alsup; niece, Linda Craddock; and nephew, Larry Craddock.

She is survived by her nieces, Fay (Johnny) Burks, Nancy Craddock; nephew, Billy (Sandra) Craddock; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mrs. Thompson was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church and worked for Robert Shaw Lux Clock and the Garment Factory through the years.

Pallbearers will be Chad Craddock, Barry Craddock, Scott Crook, David Burks,

Braxton Crook, Cullen Crook, Riley Burks and Tyler Burks.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.