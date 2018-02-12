William Lyle Topliff

Bill Topliff passed away Feb. 9, 2018 at age 76.

Mr. Topliff retired from the United States Navy after 22 years. He loved fishing, camping, being with the grandkids and playing jokes. He was a good whistler and a Denver Broncos fan.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Haydee Topliff; children Ralph Topliff, William “Bill” Topliff, Lisa (Michael) Hinton, Maria (Mark) Pooley; grandchildren, David Hinton, Alicia Cantwell, Josie Cantwell, Lilly Cantwell, Sam Hinton; great-grandchild, Alex Hinton; special niece, Dawn Swanson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Thelma Humphrey Topliff; brothers, Jerry Topliff, Dick Topliff; and sister, Donna Mac Arthur.

The family extends special thanks to the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Murfreesboro.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.