Patricia Ann Rogers

Mrs. Rogers, age 69, passed away Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 in the Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence "Potsy" Burge and Catherine Hilda Burge; and husband, John David Rogers.

She is survived by her sons, Tim Rogers, Danny (Stacy) Rogers; granddaughters, Mikayla Rogers, Arlaina Rogers; grandsons, Cory Rogers, Garrett Rogers, Connor Richardson; and aunt, Betty Kendrick.

Ms. Rogers was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ and was employed in accounts payable for Cracker Barrel main office for 25 years.

Active pallbearers will be Cory Rogers, Garrett Rogers, Connor Richardson, Mack Alford, Robin Forrest, F.H. Gates, Mike Vaughn and Ken Throneberry.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

