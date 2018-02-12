Evelyn Margaret Tibbs

She was preceded in death by her son, Harvey Lee Tibbs; and husband, Pradie Lee Tibbs.

Survivors include her daughters, Ellen Turner, Lynn Sowell, Illena Tibbs; sons, Pradie (Joyce) Tibbs, the Rev. Sherman Tibbs, Dan (Florence) Tibbs; 16 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Annette Whitley; sisters-in-law, Gertrude Collier, Lula Cockrell; special cousin, Mildred McDaniel; special friends, Joni Breshear, Doug and Jeanette Biard, Launa Ewin, Deacon Sam White; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.