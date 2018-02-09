Shirley Ray Atkins

Mr. Atkins, age 79, of Goodlettsville, died Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2018 at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.

Born June 3, 1938 in Fentress County, he was the son of the late Ray and Sally Mae King Atkins and was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Atkins; and brothers, Royal and Harold Atkins.

He is survived by a daughter, Tammy Cobb, of Indiana; granddaughters, Ashley and Kayla; sisters, Phyllis (Bill) Minick, of Lebanon, Ruth (Jimmy) Sherrill, of Watertown; sister-in-law, Carmen Atkins, of Donelson; nieces and nephews, Pat (Susie) Wood, Brian (Erin) Atkins, Allen (Michell) Atkins, Brandon (Erica) Hinkle, Denise (James) Hill, Stanley (Stacey) Minick; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

