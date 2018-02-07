Thornton Joy Zier

Mr. Zier, age 91, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

Born Oct. 20, 1926, in Shannon, Illinois, he is the son of the late Frank and Pearlene Schneider Zier. He was a 1941 graduate of Lanark High School and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Lanark United Methodist Church and the American Legion. He was a lifelong farmer and later retired from the city of Lebanon Water Department.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Harold Edmund Zier; and a sister, Joyce Wilhelm.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bettye Gossett Zier; son, Frank Zier, of Nashville; daughter, Margaret (Anthony) Niemann, of Salida, Colorado; and a brother-in-law, William (Helen) Gossett.

The family requests memorials be made to the Wilson County Veterans Museum or New Leash on Life.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

