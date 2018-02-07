Ada Marie Tinsley

Mrs. Tinsley, age 84, of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 6, 2018.

Mrs. Tinsley was a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ. She loved to write poetry, and she adored her late Shih Tzu, Buttons.

Mrs. Tinsley was the daughter of the late Marcus and Lula McGuire Thorne. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Tinsley; son, Larry E. McNeese; grandson, Larry Wayne McNeese; and siblings, Alan Thorne, Billy Thorne, Lovella Jenkins and Betty Jane Thorne.

She is survived by her children, Wayne (Pam) McNeese, Tina (Rick) Hutsenpiller, Rick (Dianne) McNeese; siblings, Jim Thorne, Carolyn Taylor, Becky (Bob) McRoy; grandchildren, Janet McNeese, Alannah McNeese, Kenny (Tiffany) McNeese, Kylee (Ken) Koon, Ricky (Laura) McNeese, Crystal (Tim) Thomas, C.J. (Shea) Hutsenpiller, Bekah Hutsenpiller; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews

Active pallbearers will be Rick Hutsenpiller, C.J. Hutsenpiller, Ricky McNeese Jr., Tim Welker, Paul McFarlin and Jeff Hallums.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort at 410 Allied Drive, Nashville, TN 37211.

Bond Memorial Chapel at N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet is in charge or arrangements, 615-773-2663, obit line 615-641-2663, bondmemorial.com.

