Patricia Katholeen Davis

Trish Davis passed away suddenly at home Feb. 5, 2018 at age 62.

Trish was an avid mother, grandmother, gardener, cook and homemaker. She loved taking care of people and building things. She nursed and cared for her infant daughter, Angela, until her death at 18 months. Trish raised two beautiful, successful sons into adulthood (no mean feat). She loved all animals (except squirrels).

Trish and Wayne spent many years in the military, moving around the world. They became RVers later in life and traveled extensively throughout the U.S. She was especially proud of being a grandmother. She attended church at Philadelphia Church of Christ and was an active participant in church activities.

Trish is survived by her husband of 45 years, Kenneth Wayne Davis; children, Michael Wayne (Becky) Davis, Benjamin Lee (Heather) Davis; grandchildren, Austin Christopher Richardson, Alexis Nicole Davis, Jessica Michelle Davis; brothers, Donny (Billie) Ward, Danny Ward; sister-in-law, Trish Ward; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Marie Davis; parents, Don and Beaulah Ward; sisters, Frankie Rogers, Joyce Brown, Lou Bowen; and brothers, Rayborn Johnson and Jim Ward.

Trish was a loving, beautiful person who lived a long and active life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

