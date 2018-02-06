John P. Moore

Mr. Moore, age 89, passed away Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in the Maybelle Carter Senior Living in Nashville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Napoleon Bonaporte Moore and Gladys Simmons Moore; and wife, Bettye Moore.

His is survived by his daughter, Connie (Billy) Seal; granddaughter, Chandler Seal; and numerous other loving family members.

Mr. Moore was a member of the College Hills Church of Christ, a Korean Army veteran and worked as an accountant.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Nashville Rescue Mission at 639 Lafayette St., Nashville, TN 37203 or to the Alzheimer's Association at 4825 Trousdale Drive, Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of local arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.