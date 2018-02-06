Charles McHolland Sr.

Mr. McHolland, age 98, passed away Feb. 3, 2018 at Summit Medical Center.

He is survived by his loving family, children, Geraldine (Jerome) Clark; Gordon (Janice) McHolland; six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

