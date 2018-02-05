Paul Charles Frost

Mr. Frost, age 47, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sally Frost; and uncle, Terry Frost.

He is survived by his father, David Frost; brother, Seth (Tasha Oxendine) Frost; niece, Piper; nephew, Garrett; aunts and uncles, Bruce (Mary Louise) Anderson, Mike (Cathy) Gallagher, Jon Frost, Marlene Frost (Bill) Barrett, Ann Frost (Ed) Hummon, Early Jack Frost, Karen Frost; and many other cousins and loving family members.

Mr. Frost was an environmental technologist for Frost Environmental. He served in the United States Army, 3rd Armored Division in country during Desert Storm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Disabled Veterans of America.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

