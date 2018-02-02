Betty Faye Hilderbrand

Ms. Hilderbrand, age 71, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 at Quality Care Health Center.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Annie McPeak Sanders; grandparents, Foster and Daisy Bell McPeak; brother, Clyde Huddleston; and sisters, JoAnn O'Neal and Mary Greer.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Donna) Hilderbrand; daughters, Yolanda (Dan) Marvin and Kim (Randy) Hulse; grandchildren, Kyle, Abbey and Sean Hilderbrand, Dillon, Dustin Hulse, Heather (Jacob) Lannom, Misty (Jay George) Glover and Buddy Glover; great-grandchildren, Dalton, Braelyn, Lakelyn George, Maisie and Lliam Glover; and lifelong special friend, Bernice Blankenship.

Ms. Hilderbrand was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany and a retired phlebotomist with University Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

