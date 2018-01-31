Rubie Lee Ramsey

Mrs. Ramsey, age 90, of Lebanon, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 30. 2018 at Quality Healthcare in Lebanon.

Born March 27, 1927 in DeKalb County, she was the daughter of the late C.H. and Beulah Mae Pittman McClellan.

Rubie was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Ramsey, in 2002; by a sister, Louise Willsey; and brothers, Tommy, Cecil and Johnny McClellan.

She was a homemaker and a member of Barton's Creek Baptist Church.

Ruby is survived by her sister, Jimmie Sue Baskin, and her husband, Claude, of Watertown; nieces, LaQuita (Darrin) Meador, Reginia (Raymond) Bedel; nephews, Mark and Rory Baskin; and other nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

