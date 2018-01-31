Mary Helen Randall White

Survivors include her son, John A. (Pauline) Holmes Sr.; and four grandchildren, John A. Holmes Jr., Camilla D. Holmes, Jelani L. (Sherri) Holmes and Mandisa L. Holmes. She also leaves nine great-grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

