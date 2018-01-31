Irene Kindrick Spurling

Mrs. Spurling passed away Jan. 27, 2018 at age 80.

Her passion for living was evident in the love and care she extended to her husband, children, grandchildren and many friends throughout her 80 years. Although she was a devoted mother and grandmother, family wasn’t Irene’s only passion; she was a bookkeeper by trade and a voracious reader of all books. She was a lover and student of history, particularly English and Scottish. She was passionate about politics – she was not shy about her staunch Republican leanings. She was passionate about sports – even in times of sickness, you could find Irene cheering for her beloved Vanderbilt football and basketball teams. She was passionate about her faith as a longtime member of the Peyton Road Church of Christ. She was a friend to the end, beloved by her family, friends and caretakers and will never be forgotten.

Her family extends a special thank you to Home Instead Senior Care and Kindred Hospice, which were there for Irene as her earthly journey concluded. We rejoice that she is reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband of 52 years, James Spurling; parents, Virgil and Hazel Farmer Kindrick; and siblings, Tommy Kindrick, Avery Kindrick, Dennis Kindrick, Edwin Kindrick, Eugene Kindrick and Lenice Potter.

She is survived by her children, Jamey (John) Taylor, James “Kirk” (Amanda) Spurling; and her grandchildren, Jamey Marie Spurling and James Cody Spurling.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

