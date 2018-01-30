Gladys Louise Davis

Louise Davis passed away Jan. 30, 2018 at age 80.

Mrs. Davis is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles F. “Pop” Davis; children, Bethany Loftis-Oliver, Johnny Davis, Leon Davis; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her son, Charles Davis Jr.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

