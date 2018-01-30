Doris Jean Watkins

Mrs. Watkins, age 82, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Ruby Harvey; husband, Joseph Watkins; sisters, JoAnn Watkins, Charlene Thompson; and brother Ronald Harvey.

She is survived by her sons, Larry Watkins, Richard (Kimberly) Watkins; daughters, Patricia (Rusty) Parsons, Debbie (Rod) Hall; sisters, Jeanetta Artrip, Jackie Bailey; grandchildren, Stefanie (Rob) Russell, Holly (Eddie) Powers, Chasitity (Jason) Garrard, Leah Watkins, Samantha (Anthony) Dukes, Chelsea (Austin) Green, Jarred Hall; great-grandchildren, Austin Watkins, Elijah Revay, Zachariah Watkins; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Watkins was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and a homemaker.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

