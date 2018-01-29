John Hugh Malone

Mr. Malone, age 96, of Watertown and Madison, died Sunday morning, Jan. 28, 2018 at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital.

Born in Dekalb County, he was the son of the late Edgar Malone and Essie Tarpley Malone and was preceded in death by his sisters, Mae Nelle Patton, Lucille Malone; and brothers, Carl Wilson Malone and James Edward Malone.

John was a 1942 graduate of Watertown High School and an Army veteran of World War II, where he received the Purple Heart. He was a machinist for Rock City and Cumberland Machine Shops.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Jo Moore Malone; children, Lynn Malone, and his wife, Dianne of Donelson, Ann Malone, Betty Malone, both of Madison, Wayne Malone, and his wife, Teresa, of Watertown, Janet Malone, of Madison; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Helen Malone, of Watertown; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

