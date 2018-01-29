Billy Dean

Mr. Dean, age 61, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

He was born Nov. 6, 1956, in Senatobia, Mississippi. He worked for Walmart for 35 years and was in management at the Lebanon store.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Warren Dean Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Oswalt Dean; two children, Megan (Andy Davis) Dean, Andrew (Oriza Sativa) Dean; and his mother, Mary Sue Hudson Dean.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.