David Alton Mann

Mr. Mann, age 79, passed away Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Viola Mann; wife of 45 years, Shirley Smithwick Mann; half-brothers, Albert and Billy Mann; stepdaughter, Rhonda Burkett; and step-grandson, Ben Burkett.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Lola Wooden Mann; daughters, Terri (Bill) Keith of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Robin (Claude) Jacobs, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sisters, Delores McCullough and her family, Doris Amy and family, Paula Schmebelt and family, Brandy Lemoke and family; grandchildren, Cassia (Joel) Carr, Charisa (John) Daughtery; five great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Mark Burkett, William Burkett, Suzanne (Doug) Minert; step-grandchildren, Tell (Angela) Burkett, Tyler, Wade and Andrew Minert; and two step-great-grandchildren.

The family extends a very special thank you to Kindred Hospice for the love and support for 28 months of Mr. Mann's home health care.

Mr. Mann was an Air Force veteran and a self-employed operator of his own construction company.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of local arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

