Anita Clarice Huddleston

Mrs. Huddleston, age 78, of Watertown, died Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 24, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

Born April 21, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Harold Johnson and Christine Armstrong Johnson. Anita was a graduate of Watertown High School in the class of 1957 and was the human resources director for Precision Rubber Products for many years. She was a member of Watertown First Baptist Church.

Anita is survived by her husband, Robert E. "Bob" Huddleston, of Watertown; son Bobby Huddleston, and his wife, Tarron, of Norene; grandson, Colby Huddleston; sisters, Ann (Don) Moser, of Old Hickory, Janice (Bob) Rochelle, of Lebanon; brothers, Harold Dean (Linda) Johnson, of Hull, Ga., John D. (Diane) Johnson, of Watertown; brothers-in-law, Jewell (Virginia) Huddleston, of Watertown, Eugene (Doris) Huddleston, of Lebanon; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

