Donna Rae Fantom

Donna Fantom passed away Jan. 23, 2018 at age 70.

Mrs. Fantom retired from Wilson Bank & Trust, where she worked as a bookkeeper, and was a member of Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She loved dogs, and arts and crafts.

She is survived by her sons, Eric (Stacey) Fantom, Greg (Angela) Fantom; grandchildren, Evan Fantom, Nicole Fantom; sister, Beverly (Don) Bishop; and beloved pets, Nicholas and Jackson.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward K. Fantom; parents, Charles and Ordell Ilgenfritz; and sister, Norma Jones.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Arthritis National Research Foundation at curearthritis.org.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

