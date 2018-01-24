Dean Olinger

Mr. Olinger age 58, formally of Lebanon, unexpectedly departed Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.

He is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Olinger; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

He is survived by his mother, Dee Hayes; wife, Tia Olinger; his children, Kathy, Vallie, Doug and Josh; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Dean was the owner of the Educational Exotic Animal Showings that visited numerous schools throughout Wilson County.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

