Irene Callis Eskew

Mrs. Eskew, age 100, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 at Quality Care.

Born June 18, 1917 in Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Leeman Callis and Elizabeth York Callis. She was a 1936 graduate of Lebanon High School and received her bachelors’ degree from Cumberland University in 1940. A teacher, she taught math at Lebanon High School for 25 years. She was the oldest member of First United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tolbert Eskew; and a brother, Leslie Callis.

She is survived by three sons, Donald (J. Lain) Eskew, David (Anne Dickie) Eskew, Douglas (Sharon) Eskew; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Joe Leonard) Eskew, John (Annette) Eskew, Laura Eskew, Benjamin (Shanda) Eskew; and four great-grandchildren, Sarah Eskew, Emery Eskew, Jack York Leonard and Melaina Eskew.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

