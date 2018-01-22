Sammie Bernice Bennett

Sammie Bennett passed away Jan. 22, 2018 at age 65.

Mrs. Bennett was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center.

She is survived by her siblings, Butch (Beverly) VanHook, Cathey (Tim) Graves, Greg (Donna) Harrell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Bennett; parents, Hollis and Hattie Harrell; and brothers, Dan Harrell and Wayne Harrell.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

