Joyce ‘Cookie’ Moser

Mrs. Moser, age 84, of Norene, died Sunday evening, Jan. 21, 2018 at Summit Medical Center.

Born Feb. 22, 1933 in Nashville, she was the daughter of the late James P. and Ellen Carney Ray and was preceded in death by her sister, Jackie Gabbard.

She was a graduate of East High School and a member of Barton's Creek Baptist Church. Cookie and her husband, Dale, were owners and operators of the Norene General Store for 25 years.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Moser, of Norene; daughter, Renee Goins, and her husband, Tim, of Norene; granddaughters, Stacey (David) Tardy, and their children, Kolby and Khloe, of Nashville, Holly (Travis) Reeder, of Watertown; stepson, Terry Dale (Jackie) Moser, of Norene, and their son, Timothy (Brittany) Moser; and stepdaughter, Kathy (Speedy) Ogg, of Greenbriar.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

