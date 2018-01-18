William Harrison Rukes

Mr. Rukes, age 86, of Shop Springs, died Wednesday morning, Jan. 17, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

Born Nov. 19, 1931 in Sioux Rapids, Iowa, he was the son of the late Earl and Florence Huntley Rukes. Jack was a member of Shop Springs Baptist Church and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was employed in electrical maintenance and operated the Shop Springs Store with his wife for several years.

Jack is survived by his wife, Geraldine Rukes, of Shop Springs; children, Jacquelyn Ward, and her husband, Gregg, of Dickson, Connie (Luke) Bottiglieri, of Chesapeake, Virginia, Rick (Marta) Rukes, of Boca Raton, Florida, Bill (Sharon) Rukes, of Sterling, Virginia, Jeff (Brenda) Kuehler, of Des Moines, Iowa; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

