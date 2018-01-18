Delbert Denton

Mr. Denton, age 88, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.

Born Nov. 1, 1929, he was the son of the late Delbert and Willola Hickey Denton and was preceded in death by his sister, Robbie Geraldine Curtis.

Delbert was a 1948 graduate of Watertown High School and a 23-year employee of UPS. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Delbert is survived by his wife, Kaye Hill Denton, of Lebanon, and nieces and nephews, John and Todd Curtis, Vickie Barrett, Douglas Hill, Janice Hill, Kim Roberts and Timothy, Michael and Wendy Hill.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

