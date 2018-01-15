Wanda Pedigo Harris

Mrs. Harris, age 60, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

Born Dec. 15, 1957 in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Frankie Elmo Pedigo and Lassie Mae Driver Pedigo. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She owned and operated Sumth’n Smok’n Grill.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Barrett; and a brother, Carl Pedigo.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Richard Harris; three children, Jennifer Lynn (Ricky) Clark; Patrick Dean Harris (Jessica Hill), Joseph Alexander Harris (Rachael Stewart); eight grandchildren, Michaela Tribble, Joey Wolfe, Daniel Clark, Nolan Harris, Briley Harris, Aaron Presley, Evan Presley, Alexander James Harris; and two brothers, Jerry Pedigo and Leroy Pedigo.

Pallbearers will be Cody Gann, Jacob Harris, Taylor Abel, Brian Stewart, Acil Stewart and Michael Whittington.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.