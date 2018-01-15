Ricky Lambert

Mr. Lambert, of Nacogdoches, Texas died Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at his home following a battle with cancer at the age of 53.

Mr. Lambert was born Ricky Edward Lambert on Feb. 20, 1964 in Lebanon and preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Lambert, on Oct. 8, 2009 at the age of 67; and his stepmother, Mary Frances McCormick Lambert, who died Feb. 17, 2014 also at the age of 67.

Mr. Lambert’s mother, Melba Faye Shoemake Wilson, died May 22, 2015 at the age of 71, and his stepfather, Woodrow Wilson Brown, died Feb. 21, 1999.

Mr. Lambert was a graduate of the University of Tennessee, where he received his bachelor of science degree in agriculture.

He was employed with the United States Department of Agriculture, Natural Resource Conservation Service as a soil scientist, first in North Dakota and then was transferred to Texas.

Mr. Lambert possessed the honorary title of colonel aide de camp of the governor’s staff from the state of Tennessee, which was presented to him by state Rep. Joe Bell.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Diane Lambert; daughter, Amy D. Lambert; and three siblings, Sharon McCormick Coker, and husband, Jerry, Tracy Lambert, Charlie Lambert, and wife, Gina.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Lambert family by Sanderson Funeral Home of Carthage.

