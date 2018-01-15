Jimmy Huddleston

Mr. Huddleston, age 67, passed away Jan. 13, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare.

He is survived by his very devoted wife, Julia; very devoted son, Kevin; granddaughters, Hannah Cope, Eleese Huddleston; great-granddaughters, Lauren and Cali Douglas; very loving mother, Mary E. Huddleston; brothers, William, Robert (Katherine) and James Ray Huddleston; sisters, Virginia "Ann" (Jerome) Pearson, Mattie (Anthony) Hughes, Ruby Thompson, Beatrice Shivers, Brenda (the Rev. Jeffrey) Maynard, of Lebanon, and the Rev. Mary L. (Samuel) Jackson, of Columbia South Carolina; grandmother, Eva Southall, of Nashville; aunts, Callie Rhodes, of Lebanon, Callie Sweeney, the late Alice Ross; sister-in-law, Mary Gooch; brothers-in-law, Eddie and Charlie Richardson; seven Godchildren; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; special friends, the Rev. Robert Bell, Charles Kirkendoll, Michael Crenshaw, Julian Buford, James Seay, Tim Garrett; Hartsville Lodge 361 and OES Eastern Star 290 members.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

