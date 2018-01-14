Jerry Lane Ferrell

Mr. Ferrell, age 72, of Watertown, died Thursday evening at his residence.

Born Oct. 1, 1945, he was the son of the late Fred and Dovie Hale Ferrell and was preceded in death by his sisters, Dot Judkins, Jean Jones, Juanita Ferrell; and brothers, Bill and Donald Ferrell.

Jerry was a former Lebanon police officer and co-owner of Super Burger and Scotties restaurants.

He is survived by his son, Mark (Joanna) Ferrell, of Smyrna; daughter, Cathy (B.J.) Booth, of Lebanon; grandson, Tucker Wayne Day; brothers and sisters, Jim (Sandra) Ferrell, Cynthia Vaughn, Roger Ferrell, Debbie Webber, Pat Ferrell; brother-in-law, Shirley Judkins; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.