Bessie Mai Carter

Mrs. Carter, age 85, of Watertown, died Friday evening, Jan. 12, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

Born April 22, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Josie Mai Davenport and was preceded in death by her husband, Willie B. "Blue" Carter, in 2003; sister, Margaret Ann; and brothers, John, Jack, Earl, Billy, William and Donnie Davenport.

Bessie is survived by her children, Sherry (James) Waddle, of Oliver Springs, Sandra Kent, of Watertown, Richard (Teresa) Carter, of Watertown; grandsons, James (Felisha) Waddle, Jeremy Kent, Blake Carter; great-granddaughter, Brylee Bass; sisters, Reba Patton, Bonnie Crenshaw; brother, David Davenport; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

