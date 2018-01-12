Cindy Smith Lambert Faircloth

Mrs. Faircloth, age 68, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

She was born Jan. 24, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio. She worked at CNA as a switchboard operator for many years and was a member of Dry Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Collinsworth Smith; and her husbands, Stephen D. Lambert and Glenn Faircloth.

She is survived by her four children, Kim (Mark) Scarlett, Steve (Leigh Ann Barrett) Lambert, Jenny (Jeremy) Smith, Brandon Faircloth; grandchildren, Eli, Evan, Spencer, Gavin, Aubrey and Avery; father, Fred Smith; and her brother, Rodney Smith.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

