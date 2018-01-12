Christopher Brandon Gibson

He was born March 3, 1989 in Wilson County, and passed away Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 in Dayton at the age of 28. He was a construction worker and a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Holdyn Gibson.

He is survived by his two sons, Ayden Zane Gibson, Ryder Trace Gibson; their mother, Ashley Henderson; mother and stepfather, Kristi and Beau Patton; father and stepmother, Chris and Ginnie Gibson; brother, Christian Brock Gibson; sister, Kayce Brooke Gibson; two stepsisters, Jessica Lunn, Whitney Patton; grandmother, Bettye (Joe) Estes; grandparents, Charles and Donna Jenkins; and step-grandmother, Anna Patton.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Gibson family in care of Ligon & Bobo.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.