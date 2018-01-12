Brittany Nicole Johnson

Ms. Johnson, 24, of Watertown, was born Sept. 10, 1993 and passed away Jan. 7, 2018.

She worked in the bakery at Publix in Lebanon.

She was the daughter of Paul Johnson, of Bethpage, and Heather Henn, of Alabama.

She is survived by her son, Aidan Johnson; brothers, Gabriel Johnson, Daniel Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Marco Pena, Micah Pena, Tristen Grider; and sister, Macey Henn.

She is preceded in death by her sister, London Henn; grandparents, Michael and Susan Donghia, of Watertown; Denis Marrotte, of Smithville; and great-grandmother, Helen Reichart, of Delaware.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.