William Morrill Hoagland Jr.

Mr. Hoagland, age 74, of Kingston, died Sunday evening, Jan. 7, 2018 at the Pavilion Senior Living in Lebanon.

Bill was born Oct. 3, 1943 in Memphis, son of Amanda Louise Ingram Hoagland and the late William M. Hoagland Sr. He was an associate professor at Roane State Community College and military veteran who served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army.

Bill is survived by his wife, Judy Knowles Hoagland, of Kingston; daughter, Amanda Littlejohn, and husband, Ragan, and their son, Colt, of Lebanon; son, William E. Hoagland, and wife, Jamie, of Lexington Park, Maryland; mother, Amanda Louise Hoagland, of Decatur, Alabama; sister, Susan (Neil) Hudson; brother, George (Lynda) Hoagland, both of Decatur, Alabama; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

