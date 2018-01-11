Nancy Beth Macon

Mrs. Macon, age 97, of Lebanon, died Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 10, 2018 at Quality Care Health Center.

Born Jan. 17, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Lillard and Clayra Floyd Oakley and was preceded in death by her husband, John Richard "Dick" Macon, in 1988; great-grandson, Carl Macon Eubank; and a sister, Helen Beard.

Nancy was a former nurse for Dr. Sam McFarland and retired secretary for the Wilson County Road Commission. She was a graduate of Watertown High School and a member of College Hills Church of Christ.

She is survived by her children, John Richard Macon Jr., and his wife, Donna, of Lebanon, Linda Beth Evins, of Lebanon, Melanee Sullins, and her husband, Dr. Jerry Sullins, of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Suzanne (Dewayne) Eubank, Leabeth (Steven) Pack, Richie (Gwynne) Macon, Linda Beth Evins, Jay Parkerson, Phil (Tracy) Parkerson, Dr. Shea (Andrea) Sullins, Stacey (Dr. Brad) Greives; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Bryan, of Maryland.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.

